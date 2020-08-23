81% of new COVID-19 cases in McLean County are under the age of 30

The McLean County Health Department reports 98 new COVID-19 cases. Of those, 26 people are in their 10s and 53 people are in their 20s.

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department Sunday reports 98 new cases. The age break down shows 81% of those new cases are under the age of 30.

The age breakdowns for the new cases:

10s —26 people

20s— 53 people

30s —6 people

40s —6 people

50s —4 peope

70s —1 person

80s —1 person

90s —1 person

According to the department, McLean County has 1,044 cases with 311 people at home isolating and four people are being treated at a local hospital. Seven-hundred thirteen people have been released from the hospital and are considered recovered.

The report also shows that about 45% of total COVID-19 cases are between ages 18-29. The Department also said because there has been a rapid increase in active cases, contact tracing in a timely manner has been impacted.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected