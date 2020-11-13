A much needed donation is brought to the Children’s Home in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — A local business brought a big donation to Children’s Home in Peoria.

Better Banks held a ‘sock drive’ to collect pairs of socks for the Children’s Home.

The 1,500 pairs of socks will go to those at the non-profit and also around the community.

CEO of Children’s Home, Matt George, says the donation is much needed.

“A lot of us a lot of time think of our own kids, and they’ll sit there and they want this toy or whatever it may be. And, growing up you remember how it was, you opened up something from mom and you got underwear or something like that and you’re sitting here going oh no. These are necessities, these kids are on the street right now, no coats, no socks,” said George.

Better Banks also donated a $5,000 check to the Children’s Home.