A pediatric therapy program in McLean County is expanding, with an upgraded facility opening up in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy has relocated to the lower level of Carle BroMenn Medical Center Office Center I.
The move provides an upgrade from their previous 1,000 square-foot space to a 4,700 square-foot space.
Marcfirst Pediatric Therapy C-E-O Brian Wipperman says the facility will allow them to expand their program.
“We’ll be able to see more children, more children at the same time, because of this space, 1,000 square feet you’re really limited in how many kiddos you can have at one time, but just in this room alone think about how many kids could be provided therapy at one time in separate spaces,” said Wipperman.
