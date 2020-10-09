A smooth criminal must get caught: Tupac Shaaker and two others issued ordinance violations after caught trespassing Thursday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Police Department officer responded to the 1200 block of N. Ellis after a caller reported seeing three people kick in the front door of an abandoned residence that was set to be demolished by the City of Peoria.
After announcing police presence, Brittany Bardezbanian, 33, and Nicholas March, 26, came down the stairs and were seated outside the home. A third resident was inside, the officer was told and after several minutes, Tupac Shaaker, 43, exited the home.
All three were issued municipal ordinance violations for criminal trespass and released.
