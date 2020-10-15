Accidental house fire effects garage, neighbors home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A burn barrell with a container of kerosene too close to the barrell was the cluprlit of a fire that caused a combined $30,000 in damage to a garage and a neighbor’s home.

The Peoria Fire Department was called to the scene in the 1800 block of North Atlantic, near where the street intersects with West Nebraska Avenue.

Upon arrival crews noticed a fire in the rear of a home on the 1100 block of West Nebraska in addition to the fire in the backyard of the North Atlantic address.

Both fires were extinguished and firefighters searched the residence on West Nebraska but found the fire was isolated to the exterior of the home. No one was home at the time of the fire.

A Peoria Fire Department Investigator determined the resident at the Atlantic address was using a burn barrel and had a container of kerosene too close to the barrel. The kerosene then ignited and spread to the adjoining Nebraska address.

No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters and displaced occupants of Nebraska address were handling housing arrangements.