Ackerman Family Farms now open to the public

MORTON, Ill (WMBD) — Ackerman Family Farms is bringing back the spirit of fall this week.

The business opened up Monday to the public, but with a few changes to combat the pandemic.

Owner, John Ackerman, asks that everyone social distance and respect others.

The long-time farmer says despite the pandemic, he is excited to see everyone again.

“It is nice to be able to open the farm up to the public. You know, it almost feels like we are inviting them into your home. So, you really have to enjoy that interaction, but we do. My wife and I try to be very service oriented, and we try to make customer service the most important part,” said Ackerman.

Ackerman hopes everyone can come out and see the brand new baby goat born on Monday.

The farm is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am through 6:00 pm, and on Sunday from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected