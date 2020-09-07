After low visitor numbers, Navy Pier closure begins Tuesday

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s Navy Pier will shut down at the end of the Labor Day weekend until the spring after seeing low visitor numbers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials have not announced an exact date to reopen the tourist attraction. Navy Pier reopened with limited capacity and attractions in June as Illinois began to loosen restrictions designed to minimize the spread of the coronavirus. But officials have said visitor numbers are around 15 to 20% of the typical summer season, making it financially difficult to remain open.
