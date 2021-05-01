After pandemic closures, McClean County Museum of History reopened its doors

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McClean County Museum of History opened its doors again to the public Saturday.

Joe McDonnell, who manages the visitor center and gift shop at the museum, said turnout was better than he expected.

He also said that while the museum had to close due to COVID-19, the administration took the opportunity to renovate the space.

“We had some outstanding construction projects,” McDonnell said.

During the lockdown, McDonnell said staff renovated the restrooms, restored the historical lighting, and replaced the roof.

The museum has five permanent galleries and rotating galleries.

“People have a really maybe unrecognized resource to do research on their own family’s history,” McDonnell said. “Research on just the history of this area. To learn something new. To learn about yourselves and the people who came before you. As well as a place to go to bring your kids to teach them something new; to use up some of the time.”

Mondays and Wednesdays at the museum are for members only or groups. To reserve a spot, email education@mchistory.org or call 309-827-0428.

