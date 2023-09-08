PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — All customers who were left without power after a wall of the Pekin Township building collapsed late Thursday afternoon are back online, the utility said.

Stacey Shangraw, an Ameren Illinois spokeswoman, said Initially, more than 600 customers were initially impacted, but due to switching, Ameren was able to quickly restore power to all but about 150 customers.

At 4 a.m. Friday, Shangraw said, all customers were back online after crews had worked to replace poles and wires.

The township building suffered a partial collapse Wednesday afternoon of its westernmost wall but officials were hopeful the building could be saved. Then, about 24 hours later, the south-facing wall came down.

It was unclear Friday morning what the city or the township would do with the building.