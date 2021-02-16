All your COVID-19 fitness questions, answered by a former Surgeon General

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A former Surgeon General has some tips for staying fit during the pandemic, whether at the gym or at home- and offers advice on whether people should even work out at all.

Dr. Kenneth Moritsugu, Surgeon General under President George W. Bush, sat down with WMBD’s morning crew Tuesday.

“As little as 20 minutes of activity boosts your immune system which helps protect you and your body, as well as helps your body respond to challenges like COVID-19,” he said.

Dr. Moritsugu said if someone chooses to head to the gym, make sure there is plenty of ventilation and clean surfaces. Also, make sure other patrons are wearing masks and social distancing.

Otherwise, there are plenty of options at home.

“If you don’t have personal equipment, you can participate in televised fitness activities. Of course you can do what I do. Every day I take a 30 minute walk around the neighborhood,” he said.

Dr. Moritsugu said two-thirds of Americans are either overweight or obese, and getting into a regular fitness regime is imperative to increase chances of survival if they get sick.

“Its been shown that individuals who are overweight and obese do not do well if they have Covid,” he said.

Dr. Moritsugu warned against working out while infected, and said to instead let the body heal itself, drink lots of fluids, and rest. That especially goes for so-called “long haulers,” those who exhibit Covid-19 symptoms for weeks, even months.

“It’s not a good idea to exercise during that period,” he said.

The full interview with Dr. Moritsugu is available here.