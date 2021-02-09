Allegiant Air to offer special summer flights to Rapid City for Sturgis motorcycle rally in August

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Allegiant Air is offering special direct flights for two weeks this summer from Peoria International Airport (PIA) to Rapid City, South Dakota.

It’s near the spot of the popular annual Sturgis motorcycle rally in August, which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts each year. The airline said it’s offering flights twice a week from Aug. 4 through Aug. 14.

“This is more of a scheduled operation, it kinda feels like a charter because it’s going to a special event,” said Gene Olson, director of airports at Metropolitan Airport Authority of Peoria, which owns and operates Peoria International and nearby Mt. Hawley Auxiliary Airport.

Olson added its part of Allegiant’s plan to get people to special events happening nationwide.

If a bike rally is not for you, there are plenty of attractions in South Dakota to make it a worthwhile trip. Most notably, the Black Hills region is home to national monuments Mount Rushmore, Devil’s Tower, and the Crazy Horse Monument. The latter is the world’s largest mountain carving and often referred to as The Eighth Wonder of the World in progress.

Rapid City will be the tenth destination serviced by Allegiant from Peoria. Two destinations, Denver, Colorado, and Sarasota, Florida, were also added just last month.