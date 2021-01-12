Allegiant Airlines announces new flights to Sarasota, Denver at Peoria International Airport

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria International Airport now has additional options for passengers to get away.

Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday service from General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport to Sarasota, Florida and Denver, Colorado.

Allegiant’s report said one-way fares to Sarasota, beginning May 27, 2021 are as low was $59.

One-way fares to Denver, Colorado into Denver International Airport are being offered as low as $39 starting May 28, 2021.

“The new flights will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com ,” the press release read.

“We are proud and honored by the confidence that Allegiant has shown in the Peoria market by announcing these two new destinations. Central Illinois travelers have always supported service opportunities to Florida, and with the new connection to Colorado, we will have two exciting destinations to add to the portfolio. Sarasota and Denver represent two new opportunities for leisure and business travel that will now be served by Allegiant’s famous low fares,” said Gene Olson, Director of Airports for the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Peoria.

*About the introductory one-way fares: