Alwan and Sons helping a neighboring store

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local non-profit is getting a helping hand thanks to their neighbor.

Alwan and Sons Meat Company in Peoria is serving their orders of burgers and hot dogs to help out South Side Mission. Alwan and Sons is right across the street from South Side Mission’s thrift store.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the store is giving its profits from the lunch grill on Friday and Saturday to the mission.

Alwan And Sons Meat Company Co-Owner Brian Alwan hopes this can help their neighbor more than just monetarily.

“They work off of donations and help from other people in the community and being neighbors, it just made perfect sense for us to partner up for something like this and give some good exposure to their store,” Alwan said.

Alwan said that this is the first time they’ve done something like this with South Side Mission, but they’re hoping to continue to do more grilling fundraisers with them in the future.