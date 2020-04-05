Amid gym closures, it’s still important to stay active at home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the shutting down of many fitness centers in the state. But health officials still say it’s still important to get some exercise.

Many Americans are working remotely and spending more time at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Even though it’s easy to sit on the couch all-day and watch TV, local fitness enthusiasts say there are easy ways to stay in shape from your living room.

Without gyms able to stay open, people are now working out at home.

“The circuit classes that we take at Yvonne’s, we can try and replicate that a little bit using things we have at home instead of having the advantage of using her equipment. It’s not perfect, but it’s something,” said Power Zone Gym member and Peoria Heights resident, Maggie Jackson.

Many gyms across the country and here in central Illinois are giving members workouts they can do from home.

“There’s a lot of walking, push-ups and basic strength training,” Jackson said.

While push-ups are an easy workout to do at home, it is important to work all parts of the body.

“We work every muscle in the body. upper body, lower-body, we do yoga, core strength,” said local physical education teacher, Taggart VanEtten.

Taggart VanEtten an elementary PE teacher at Midwest Central Primary School posts videos to his YouTube channel while students are learning remotely.

“I sent home a fitness packet and a couple of friends suggested to me why don’t you make workout videos for the kids, like P-90x,” VanEtten said.

Exercises such as running in place are good for anyone at any age.

“These workouts are pretty much adjusted to like 11-year-olds as the highest age group, but I mean anyone could do these, I do them a couple of times a week myself,” VanEtten said.

People like Maggie Jackson say they are making the best of the current situation.

“I have more of an appreciation for how many nice days there actually are,” Jackson said.

As with any exercise, it’s important to stay hydrated and stretch your muscles beforehand and always remember to work hard but don’t overwork yourself.