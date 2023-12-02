PEORIA HEIGHTS Ill. (WMBD) — Many people were getting their holiday shopping on at the third annual Kringle Market at Tower Park in Peoria Heights.

The Christmas market ran from Friday until Saturday and had more than a dozen vendors. The event kicked off Friday night with a tree lighting in Tower Park where kids got to see Santa.

Theresa McDade helped organize the event and said she wants to see the market grow over the next few years.

“It gets your shopping started, you see Santa here, Mrs. Claus has her chocolates here. The music, the cheer, the community, it’s a good opportunity to get your friends together and come out and shop,” said McDade.

The Peoria Heights Chamber of Commerce also partnered with Soderstrom Castle on Grandview Drive. They’ll host a holiday open house on December 9th, 10th, 17th, and 20th from 5 to 9 pm.