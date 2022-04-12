MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple residents were displaced after a fire early Tuesday morning.



Morton Police Department and Morton Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire near E. Birchwood Street and S. Fourth Avenue.



When personnel arrived on scene they discovered an active fire at a apartment building. All residents inside the building were evacuated with fire crews worked to extinguish the flames.



One apartment sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. The rest of the building sustained only heavy smoke damage.



The residents displaced by the fire are being assisted by the American Red Cross.



The area is currently closed to traffic and the fire is currently under investigation.