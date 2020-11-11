Arrest made in 2018 Peoria homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left a Peoria man dead in 2018.

Lionel L. Harris, 28, has been arrested for first degree murder after Peoria Police detectives developed information that led to his identification. Harris was wanted in connection with the homicide death of Daryl Keller, according to a press release.



Harris is currently incarcerated within the Illinois Department of Corrections for unrelated matters, but was interviewed by PPD Detectives and subsequently arrested. Harris will remain in custody of IDOC pending court proceedings.



The investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to pursue information leading to the apprehension of additional suspects wanted in connection with this case.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (309) 673-9000.

