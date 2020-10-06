Arrest made in Washington for sexual harassment incidents

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest has been made in the case against a stranger grabbing at three women walking in the Washington area.

On Tuesday, Aikiim J. Wright, 28, of Washington, was arrested and charged with three counts of battery according to a press release from the Washington Police Department.

As previously reported, three women in Washington reported being grabbed on separate instances while out on walks over a week ago, according to officials.

Detective Sergeant Steven Smith credits the public for their help in the investigation, saying, “Our residents’ willingness to let us know what they’ve seen and to get involved and help their neighbors made this investigation successful.”

