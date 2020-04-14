At home workout exercises and stretches

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With gyms and fitness centers closed, many people are missing out on their workouts, but learning at home exercises can help keep your routine.

Yvonne Greer, trainer and owner of Power Zone, Inc. and host of WMBD’s Living Well offers exercises and stretches you can do at home to stay active with little to no equipment.

“Even though the gyms are closed, you were born with everything you need to get fit. Your body can do so much on its own,” said Greer.

She also says with many people sitting and working from home, it’s important to remember to stretch.

“Your spine, like every other muscle and joint in your body, is capable of movement in three directions: front and back, side to side, and rotationally,” said Greer.