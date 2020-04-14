DALLAS (WMBD) — Health, police, military and other first responders are getting some financial help from a major wireless carrier.
AT&T is offering its FirstNet service free for three months for new and existing customers. The FirstNet network uses an entirely different network to ensure first responders always have access to cell service.
Latest Headlines
- Kurt’s Korner for April 13, 2020: Brotherly Sports Love in the Yard
- Pekin mayor names April 13 Larry “The Flag Man” Eckhardt Day
- Washington city leaders work to fill budget gap
- AT&T offers free service to first responders
- Watch Live: Trump, top officials debate when to reopen the economy