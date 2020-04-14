Closings
AT&T offers free service to first responders

DALLAS (WMBD) — Health, police, military and other first responders are getting some financial help from a major wireless carrier.

AT&T is offering its FirstNet service free for three months for new and existing customers. The FirstNet network uses an entirely different network to ensure first responders always have access to cell service.

