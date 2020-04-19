Preliminary autopsy reveals missing Downs man die from drowning

DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD) — Preliminary autopsy findings prove the missing man from Downs likely died from drowning.

The McLean County Coroner’s Office announced Sunday there was no evidence of an altercation or assault, but a toxicology report is still pending.

Thirty-one-year-old Tyler J. Graf was reported missing April 11.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said the family reported that Graf was last seen between 5:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. that day, on a trail along a creek near his residence.

Saturday, hours before Graf’s body was found in a pond, community and family members searched for him. His death is being investigated by McLean County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

