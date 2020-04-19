DOWNS, Ill. (WMBD) — Preliminary autopsy findings prove the missing man from Downs likely died from drowning.
The McLean County Coroner’s Office announced Sunday there was no evidence of an altercation or assault, but a toxicology report is still pending.
Thirty-one-year-old Tyler J. Graf was reported missing April 11.
McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said the family reported that Graf was last seen between 5:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. that day, on a trail along a creek near his residence.
Saturday, hours before Graf’s body was found in a pond, community and family members searched for him. His death is being investigated by McLean County Coroner’s Office and the McLean County Sherriff’s Department.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Latest Headlines
- Nearly 80 COVID-19 cases in Tri-County area
- Preliminary autopsy reveals missing Downs man die from drowning
- Medical students in Illinois graduate early amid pandemic
- Higher education emergency fund raises $550k
- Local bookstore uses Bordeom Survival Kits to promote reading for those stuck at home