PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Better Business Bureau warns of scams following the severe storms.

After a natural disaster, the bureau reports seeing an uptick in scams involving roofing, siding, and property specs.

They advise getting everything in writing and not paying upfront for a service.

Better Business Bureau President Jessica Tharp said it’s vital to know who you’re doing business with.

“If there is hail damage to your roof or wind damage to your roof, and they’re going to repair it or replace it, they’re required to have a license in the state so if you’re not sure how to check that we can help you here,” said Tharp.

She said if you’re having concerns regarding a business, you should call the bureau and get more information on what businesses are the most reputable in the area.