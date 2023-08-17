PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Broadway is hitting the Central Illinois stage, as the Peoria Civic Center is gearing up for its upcoming 2023-2024 season of performances with the American Theatre Guild.



Here’s a look at what you can expect:

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

(November 28-29, 2023)



(November 28-29, 2023) The Simon & Garfunkel Story

(February 4, 2024)



(February 4, 2024) Mean Girls

(February 21-22, 2024)



(February 21-22, 2024) Malevo

(March 26, 2024)



(March 26, 2024) Jesus Christ Superstar

(April 16-17, 2024)



(April 16-17, 2024) The Cher Show

(June 4-5, 2024)



The Peoria Civic Center also made a big announcement during an interview on Good Day Central Illinois. Next season, in 2024-2025, theatergoers can expect to see Wicked! This will mark the third time Wicked has come to Peoria. As of writing, there is no determined date for the show. We expect additional information about the performance to be released at a later time.



You can get season memberships right now at the American Theatre Guild website.



