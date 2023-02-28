PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Community leaders in Peoria came together Tuesday to discuss big problems at the big table.

In October, city officials gathered at the first big table event to discuss ways to improve the city.

Today they gathered again to review the results of those discussions regarding diversity and inclusion, entrepreneurship, and quality of life in Peoria.

The executive director of Morton Chamber of Commerce Leigh Ann Brown said the way to fix problems is by working together.

“Really seeing things through multiple lenses and multiple viewpoints to make sure we have a true understanding of what is happening, what are the needs and what are the opportunities,” said Brown.

The video event recap, the keynote speaker’s address, and the final report of the event are available on the website of the big table.