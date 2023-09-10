PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds gathered in Downtown Peoria for the third annual Big Picture Peoria Art Festival.

The art event, which returned this year after a three-year hiatus, is a street festival in Peoria’s Warehouse District where artists can go to show off their skills.

Locals got the chance to participate in a chalk competition, paint murals, live music, and art classes.

Eileen Leunig helped organize the event and stressed the importance of having a colorful community.

“Well I think it adds a lot of vibrancy, I think it shows we are proud of where we live just like somebody if you go to their house and their house looks like they take care of it, I think it’s the same thing for a city, said Leunig. “It looks like people are really proud to live here and happy to live here.”

The public had the chance to show off their artistic skills by helping to paint a 60-foot mural that will go to the Madison Theatre.