Black Band Distillery opens with retail sales, plans to open with limited indoor seating

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria business is keeping the city’s whiskey history alive.

Black Band Distillery in the Warehouse District offers craft whiskey, bourbon, gin, and vodka.

Owner Chris Ober said customers can now buy limited bottles Thursday through Saturday, after postponing the grand opening nearly a year ago.

Ober said so far, sales have been successful and the distillery sells out of their Sweet and Spicy Bourbon every day.

He said he’s proud to make unique, quality products in small batches and with locally sourced ingredients.

“We are one of only a handful of distilleries in the country that were certified organic, so all of our grains that we use are heirloom organics. So we’re really proud that we can help support Illinois organic farming,” said Ober.

Next weekend, Black Band Distillery is opening with limited indoor seating, he said. There will be an extensive cocktail menu and food pairings.