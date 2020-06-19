Blickenstaff elected to Loyola University Board

CHICAGO, Ill. (WMBD) — The Loyola University Chicago Board of Trustees awarded Kim D. Blickenstaff with a seat on the board of his college alma mater.

Blickenstaff, 67, is a California-based biomedical entrepreneur and philanthropist. He grew up in Spring Bay, just outside of Peoria. He also opened the Betty Jayne Brimmer Center for the Performing Arts, an entertainment venue named for his mother, in Peoria Heights in 2019. That was just one of his numerous investments and contributions in central Illinois.

“Loyola played a significant role in shaping who I’ve become as a person and as a professional,” said Blickenstaff. “I couldn’t be happier to be able to give back to the university that did so much to instill in me the skills and the confidence to launch an entrepreneurial career.”

Loyola President Dr. Jo Ann Rooney said the university is delighted to have Blickenstaff on the board.

“His extensive experience in the biotechnology sector and beyond will greatly enhance our strategic efforts at the university,” Rooney said.

