Bloomington City Council approve site plan for new Panda Express restaurant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — At Monday’s Bloomington City Council meeting, the council approved a site plan for a new Panda Express Restaurant, located at 1901 W. Market St. near U.S. 150.

Some council members expressed concerns with the site developers request for additional parking spaces, citing recent storms, and not wanting to create more surfaces that could not drain rain water than needed.

Abby Ehrler, a project manager for the Panda Express site assured council members rain water would not be an issue on site.

“We have submitted to the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District, as well as engineering, public works for the city, and have received all our approvals there, they have not seen any issues with our run off, I believe our civil is utilizing a riprap system draining, using the creek nearby,” said Ehrler.

Councilman Jeff Crabil brought up the topic of the homeless encampment on the site, but no further discussion was had.

The council also approved funding $70,000 in funding to the Illinois Housing Development Authorities (IHDA) Abandoned Property Program.

That program assists with expenses related to the maintenance and demolition of vacant and abandoned properties in the city.