Bloomington City Council prorate video gaming fees amid pandemic

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington City Council votes unanimously Monday to amend the city’s emergency declaration order.

This new order will allow establishments to pay their video gaming fee 10 business days after the Illinois Gaming Board reopens statewide gambling. Leaders said adding the liquor license to this ordinance is a bit complicated. Council Member Tim Gleason said they need some time to figure out how to accommodate liquor establishments needing help.

“The update for tonight is the proration of video gaming license fee for the amount of time the establishments are closed and unable to operate… It’s not that we can’t do it [accommodate liquor license holders], but it’s not that simple. You still have some businesses that are doing curbside liquor pickup, you also have liquor establishments that sell alcohol as their primary business. So now knowing about it, and if it’s the desire of council for us to look into this, we will try and figure it out, and we will,” Gleason said.

Bloomington Council will hold their next meeting via Zoom on May 11 at 6 p.m. They will be living streaming on YouTube.