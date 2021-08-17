Bloomington City Council to look into a plan providing relief for residents experiencing sewage flood damage

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — At Monday night’s Bloomington City Council meeting, the council voted to move forward with Ward 7 Councilwoman Mollie Ward’s proposal, looking into financial relief for residents who experienced sewage flooding from June storms.

Councilwoman Ward said she proposed the initiative after hearing from residents both in her ward and in Bloomington as a whole, some of which do not have the means to pay for damages they experienced after flooding.

She said while solving the long-term issues related to flood prevention in the city are important to resolve, residents are needing help now. She said she left the proposal as broad as possible, in hopes that the city can find the resources to help.

“Whether those resources are strictly city resources, whether they come from outside agencies or entities, I’m completely open to that, I don’t want to rule anything out or limit us in any way,” said Ward.

The proposal has been sent to city staff to work out the details. Ward said while she doesn’t have an exact timeline of when language will come back, but it could be as soon as next Monday’s council meeting.