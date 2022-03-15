BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington councilwoman is pushing for a gun violence commission to get some answers to the recent uptick in violence.

There have been five deaths caused by gunfire in less than three months, said Mollie Ward, Ward 7 Alderwoman at Bloomington City Council.

“To me, that’s way too many deaths,” said Ward “I’m a firm believer that you can’t solve a problem until you know exactly what’s causing the problem, and we’ve got to approach this in that same way.”

Ward said the task force would consist of a diverse group of community members and gun violence experts.

“I think we need to be able to look at this from a number of different angles and reach out to various people from various groups and get their expertise. Looking at the numbers, looking at the patterns” she said. “We also need to break down the silos. We can only know what to put our resources towards and our efforts and energy toward once we have a better picture of where the violence is coming from.”

Jania Lattimore said a murder happened just a few doors down on West Olive Street in February.

“It’s scary because I don’t know if I send my son out here if he’s going to be okay,” she said “It is really scary…just to live over here and that’s why I’m trying to move, but it’s a whole process to try to move, especially with COVID going on,” she said.

Lattimore said it needs to be harder to get guns.

“It’s just that guns are more prominent than they should be in children and adults, and I just think that if we had a commission then maybe that can be regulated. I’m not exactly sure how that would go or what that would look like, but I think that there should be something in place to stop people from being able to just get a gun willy nilly,” she said.

Other Bloomington residents agreed it should be more difficult to acquire a gun.

“That’s a good idea. I would hope they looked into more gun safety and making it harder to access weapons,” said Zane Noonan, 27.

“I worry about these young kids out shooting each other and shooting at each, its just gotten out of hand. There’s got to be crackdown on that that’s for sure. And the more we can keep an eye on it the better off we would be,” said Larry Rouse, 69.

Ward said it’s personal for her too.

“My neighborhood has seen gun violence within blocks of my home, just outside my window really…It’s something that’s very close to my heart because it affects my family and the people I love,” she said.

Ward encouraged community members to attend upcoming Bloomington City Council meetings to speak about the effects of gun violence in the community.

“I strongly encourage our community members to come forward and make their wishes known…The root causes of violence in Bloomington are not clear yet, and that is primary purpose of this commission,” she said.

Ward initially introduced the idea at the February 14 meeting. She said the council has since expressed interest, so the next steps are to flesh out what the commission would look like, then bring to council for a second reading.