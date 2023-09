BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — After more than 33 years with the Bloomington Fire Department, Fire Chief Eric West has announced his retirement.

He served on several committees including training, safety, and hazmat, and was also the vice president of the local 49 chapter for several years.

West’s final day will be Dec. 7th, 2023. The city manager will be making decisions on the following steps in the near future.