Bloomington makes this years list of small U.S. metro areas with the most ENERGY STAR certified buildings

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington is getting some green recognition. The city just made this year’s list of small U.S. metro areas with the most ENERGY STAR certified buildings.

The list is compiled by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA.)

To get on the list, a building must get an ENERGY STAR rating of at least 75 of 100.

There are a number of factors that go into the rating, like building size, shape, and materials use to construct it. Combined, the structures in Bloomington are saving more than $5-billion in energy bills, equal to 22-metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re excited to be on the list, I think it’s a testament to the developers in this community who value energy efficiency, I think it says a lot about the City of Bloomington, our municipality where we follow certain codes that require certain levels of energy efficiency as well,” said Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus.

Commercial facilities that are able to earn the energy star include office buildings, schools, hospitals, and retail stores.