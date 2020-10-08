Bloomington man behind bars after leaving man in critical condition

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 46-year-old man is in critical condition and his attacker in custody after he allegedly punched the victim at a tavern in Bloomington early Thursday morning.
Donald Westerfield, 58, of Bloomington, was arrested for aggravated battery in a public place and disorderly conduct after punching a man in a tavern.
On Oct. 8 at approximately 12:15 a.m., Bloomington Police officers were dispatched to a tavern in the 300 block of N. Morris Street for a cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious, 46-year-old male victim who was bleeding from his head.
First aid was given by officers and the Bloomington Fire Department responded to transport the victim to Carle-BroMenn Emergency Medical Center in Normal. The victim was later life-lighted to Carle Hospital in Champaign/Urbana due to the seriousness of the injuries.
Westerfield was transported to the McLean County Jail. No bond information is available at this time.
