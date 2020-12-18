Bloomington police search for wanted Gridley man considered armed and dangerous

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department are on the hunt for a wanted man they say is armed and dangerous.

Todd A. Kelly Jr., 36, of Gridley is 190 lbs, 5’9″, and has blue eyes and very short brown hair. He is currently wanted out of McLean County on an arrest warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle.

“Kelly is aware that he is wanted and has been traveling around several central Illinois counties in an attempt to evade law enforcement. Kelly should be considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS. Kelly has made threats of violence in relation to his future capture and should not be approached,” the department warned in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.