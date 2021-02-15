Bradley cancels Tuesday classes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced that they will be closed due to severe weather conditions Tuesday, Feb. 16.

All on-campus and online classes are canceled, except for the online graduate nursing, online graduate counseling, and EdD programs.

Key support staff are expected to report as they are able. All others should not report to work.

Michel Student Center and Geisert Dining Hall will be open with limited hours and food service.

According to the University, Bradley Health Services will remain open with regular hours and will still be conducting scheduled COVID-19 testing.

All class assignments and exams scheduled for February 16 will be rescheduled for a future date.

The university is expected to return to regular operations Wednesday, Feb. 17.