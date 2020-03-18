Bradley moves all classes online, cancels May graduation ceremony

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University Wednesday announced all instructors will transition to online classes for the rest of spring 2020.

Bradley officials also said the May 16 commencement program is canceled. University President Gary Robert said they “will work with students and faculty to find a way to celebrate your accomplishments in a meaningful way.”

Effective Thursday, students will not have access to campus buildings, but Robert said they will develop a plan to allow access at a later date. The school said they will look into appropriate room and board cost adjustments for on-campus students needing to move off-campus.

For students unable to return to their permanent residence, go to https://apply.bradley.edu/register/sp20breakhousing to complete an application. The deadline to complete this application is 1 p.m. March 20.

This story will be updated.