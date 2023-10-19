PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — 26 local high school students were given an opportunity to get a glimpse at what a career in the health field may look like.

Bradley University’s college of education and health sciences held its first “Health Immersion Day”, which gave students a chance to interact with and see a variety of health careers, from nursing to occupational therapy.

The event was designed for students to get a realistic look at what a health career is like, with opportunities to interact with actual equipment.

Kirsten Boyer, who is the undergraduate program director for the nursing program at Bradley, said the event may spark an interest in the health sciences.

“I feel like an 18 year old trying to make a decision on what they’re going to go into is a bit difficult if you haven’t been exposed to it, so this will hopefully give them more of that realistic exposure to see if it’s a good fit,” she said.

Boyer also said she hopes the participants take away that Peoria is a hub for those interested in being a healthcare worker and that Bradley’s nursing program is reliant on hands-on learning.

93 students from the area were nominated, but only 26 were chosen for the opportunity.