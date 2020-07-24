PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A COVID-19 outbreak at Bradley University’s campus has lead to eight individuals testing positive for the virus.
Executive Director of Public Relations Renee Charles submitted a release on Friday acknowledging the outbreak. The university is currently working to identify any additional potential exposures.
Their process, including aggressive contract tracing from the initial suspected case, led them to additional testing at the first indication of the virus.
They are currently working with the Peoria City and Peoria County Health Department on further contract tracing for details and a full scope of the situation.
Bradley University orientation members test positive for COVID-19
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A COVID-19 outbreak at Bradley University’s campus has lead to eight individuals testing positive for the virus.