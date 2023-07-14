PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University will be the first in the nation to leverage T-Mobile’s 5G network to bridge the digital divide in higher education.

The university is partnering with Apple and T-Mobile for a hybrid mobile network providing reliability and faster speeds.

“We’re very wi-fi dependent right now. There’s going to be a time in our lifetime when wi-fi is replaced by completely wireless connectivity through things like T-Mobile. I get excited about the fact that we’re taking the lead in that,” said Dr. Stephen Standifird, president of Bradley University.

All students and faculty will receive Apple iPads with Bradley-branded keyboard and unlimited data. The 5G connectivity will also work off-campus, creating digital equity.

Standifird said the university will be a trailblazer for using evolving technology.

“It’s an opportunity for our entire campus to be connected on a uniform system. To me, that’s the secret sauce in all of this…For an entire campus community to be connected in the same way, that creates a very unique opportunities for us to experiment with technology in ways that hasn’t been done before,” he said.

Implementation of the 5G network will begin soon. The first iPads will be distributed to some faculty and students this fall, with a full launch expected in the Fall 2024 semester.

“We are the first in the nation to do this. So we’ve had to build in some flexibility on how this operates because nobody’s done this before,” he said.

Standifird said T-Mobile selected Bradley because they fit the criteria: willingness to be a trailblazer, midsized university and located in the Midwest.

“As they started looking at the different opportunities – high quality Midwest program that can be flexible in its execution, we really ended up being an outstanding program,” he said.