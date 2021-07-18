Café Santa Rosa celebrates one year of business with Cars & Coffee event

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Café Santa Rosa, in the Junction City Shopping Center, celebrated one year of business on Sunday.

Staff wanted to share the milestone with the community, and put together a Cars & Coffee event, hosting a car meet outside of the café with face painting, balloon art, concessions, and live music.

“To see people come in here, grab their coffee, leave with a smile, be enjoying the day with family, with friends and everything, there are no words to describe how happy it makes me feel,” said Café Santa Rosa General Manager Rafael Vidal.

Vidal said it’s hard to believe a year has flown by.

“I still have trouble processing that it’s been one year, granted I feel like I’ve aged five years, it’s just mind-blowing all the support we’ve received from the community, and through the hardship of the pandemic, that thankfully we were able to make it to this point,” said Vidal.

Bob Pohl brought his car out for the show and appreciated Café Santa Rosa for hosting the event.

“Car shows always bring out nice people and fun vehicles, and then Junction City is a great venue, so you get a good breakfast and enjoy a great day out,” said Pohl.

Pohl added, he appreciates the chance to show off his car, and see people admire it.

“Lots of times, there will be a dad or a grandpa, and he’ll be telling the children about his knowledge of this type of car, and it’s just good for people, I like the way it makes people feel,” said Pohl.

Vidal said he looks forward to celebrating more milestones for Café Santa Rosa in the future.