Campaign calls for charges to be dropped against protesters

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Wednesday the Champaign County Bailout Coalition will be hosting a call-in campaign to demand charges be dropped against protesters who were arrested in Champaign-Urbana between May 31st and June 1st.

The coalition says the people protesting against police brutality were held for multiple days in crowded cells without proper PPE and on high bonds out of proportion with their charges.

The call-in-campaign follows a mass bailout where posted more than $46,000 in bonds for 16 protesters who were unable to cover the Champaign County courts high bail amounts. CCBC was able to pay for the release of every protester remaining in the jail thanks to a sizable donation from Chicago Community Bond Fund and intensified grassroots community support.

In addition to calls to drop the charges against the protesters, CCBC is demanding that local officials defund the CU police. The demand follows the April 10th incident with Urbana Police against 21-year-old Aleyah Lewis and the growing support nationwide to reallocate law enforcement funding toward community based services.

The group goes on to say, ” CCBC’s demand resonates with Champaign-Urbana community members’ concerns and suggestions around police violence and community safety, which they have been expressing at county board and city council meetings for weeks, with little acknowledgement or accountability from the councils and police chief.”

