Carle Health and McLean County Unit 5 Schools partner to host vaccination clinic for 5 to 11 age group

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Saturday, in partnership with McLean County Unit 5 Schools, Carle Health offered COVID-19 vaccinations for the 5 to 11 age group.

Hosting a vaccination clinic at Kingsley Junior High School in Normal, Logan Frederick with Carle Health said they wanted to partner with Unit 5 schools, as it is one of the largest school districts in the area.

“A lot of good partnership with Unit 5 to make sure we got the message out to families, so that we had all of the online scheduling available for folks to make it nice and convenient for people to be able to schedule at the time that they wanted to be able to,” said Frederick.

Sara Mounce, whose children received the vaccine, said she and her husband explained the virus to their children before they received their vaccination.

“They’re very well aware of what’s going on and they’re 100% on board with protecting themselves and helping protect others,” said Mounce.

She added, the process to schedule an appointment was made very easy.

“It was nice, we got emails from the school that we could sign up, from Unit 5, so my husband went out and signed up as soon as possible,” said Mounce.

Her daughter Evie said she wanted to get vaccinated, because she plays sports.

“I wasn’t nervous, I was excited to get the vaccine, cause I play basketball and volleyball, and if I was exposed I wouldn’t be out for as long,” said Evie Mounce.

Frederick said parents should talk with healthcare providers if they are hesitant about getting their child vaccinated.

“Talk to your pediatrician, all of your pediatricians are going to be providing you with your health background, and what makes sense for and your family to be able to have that discussion,” said Frederick.