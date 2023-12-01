PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health patients may now need to travel to receive general surgery.

According to Harry Croton, a media relations specialist with Carle Health, all general surgery patients will receive care at Carle Health Methodist Campus in Peoria effective as of Friday, Dec. 1.

“Carle Health provides a comprehensive array of surgical services across three hospitals in the Greater Peoria community,” Croton stated. “We continue to explore opportunities to ensure the highest quality and continuity of care based on specialist availability and the best use of resources. Subject to future change, as of Dec. 1, general surgery patients at Carle Health will receive surgical care at Carle Health Methodist Hospital.”

This is expected to affect Carle Health hospitals on their Pekin and Proctor Campuses.