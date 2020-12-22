Carole Baskin gets candid: Speaks about murder allegations, injured volunteer, Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’

TAMPA, Fla. (WMBD) — Whether you love her or you’re not a fan, Carole Baskin has become a household name across the country.

The Founder and CEO of “Big Cat Rescue” in Tampa, Florida is one of the breakout stars of Netflix’s hit show ‘Tiger King.’

The popular series follows the lives of big cat conservationists, collectors, and breeders.

It also highlights the longstanding feud between Baskin and her arch nemesis Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka “Joe Exotic,” the former owner of the G.W. Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma.

Here in Central Illinois, big cats were in the spotlight again following the June closure of Brown’s Oakridge Zoo in Fulton County.

Managers there told us they had done trading with Joe Exotic for years, you can see that story below from a WMBD-TV interview back in April.

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year federal prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin and violating federal wildlife laws, but we did get the chance to speak with Carole Baskin in an all-access interview.

No question off limits, no topic untouched. You can see the full interview in the video at the top of this article.

“After 30 years, Brown’s Oakridge Zoo in Central Illinois has shut down. Earlier this year, managers at the zoo told us they traded with Joe Exotic for 15 years saying the animals were always in good health. What’s your response to the zoo shutting down, and what does that mean for exotic animals?” WMBD-TV’s Shelbey Roberts asked Baskin.

“I really appreciate that the silver lining in all of the horrible things that were said in ‘Tiger King’ about me, is that so many of these places are now closing down. So many of the people you’ve seen in ‘Tiger King’ have been indicted, they’ve lost their license to own the animals.” Carole Baskin | Founder & CEO | Big Cat Rescue

Baskin said while you didn’t actually see Brown’s Oakridge Zoo in ‘Tiger King,’ that it’s part of the trickle-down effect of “we don’t wanna get caught in this net either,” Baskin said. “I’m so thankful these animals will finally end up in decent places where they won’t be exploited any longer.”

“On Dec. 3, the House passed the ‘Big Cat Public Safety Act,’ something you and your husband Howard spent thousands of dollars lobbying for,” WMBD-TV’s Matt Sheehan said. Carole Baskin danced in excitement to this question.

“For those who aren’t familiar with the bill, can you explain it for us and what it means for big cats?” Sheehan continued.

“The bill does two things. It stops the cub handling, it makes that illegal. Where you pay to have your picture taken with a cub. And it phases out private possession,” Baskin said. “People who currently have big cats; lions, tigers, leopards, they can keep them but they just have to register with the State to say this is how many I have. Then they can’t buy or breed more. Over time, usually 5-10 years, those animals will die out in private possession. That will end the practice of keeping these animals in back yards and basements.”

“The reason the cub petting is so important to stop is because that generates hundreds of cubs because they can only be used for about a one month window, between the time they’re too small and the time they can take a finger off a child,” Baskin said. “So they have to have a constant supply of these cubs. So G.W. Zoo (Joe Exotic’s former zoo) and all of these people you saw on ‘Tiger King’ are constantly pumping out as many cubs as they can to fill that market, that demand, to have people have their picture made with a cub.”

Baskin said if you make that part illegal, it stops the breeding which stops the discarding when these big cats are 12-16 weeks old. She added being able to discard the big cats into the wild is a “legal smokescreen” that covers up illegal activities like poaching.

“Your non-profit in Florida, ‘Big Cat Rescue,’ has exotic cats. They’re kept in enclosures and before COVID-19, people came to see them. How is what you do any different from what the legislation is fighting against and in your eyes, what Joe Exotic was doing?” Roberts asked.

“That is the one thing we have in common. Both zoos and sanctuaries have big cats in cages. We have about 54 exotic cats here at the sanctuary. The difference is the philosophy,” Baskin said. “Zoos are in the business of breeding and exhibiting the ‘pay to play’ schemes. Sanctuaries are in the business of trying to put ourselves out of business because we have to rescue those animals who end up in horrible situations where law enforcement has to go in and seize them in some situations. We give them a place to live out the rest of their lives. Sanctuaries don’t buy, they don’t breed, they don’t sell, they don’t trade any animals.” Carole Baskin | Founder & CEO | Big Cat Rescue

Baskin added they don’t allow any public contact or take them to malls, circuses, or fairs.

“The fundamental difference between any legitimate sanctuary and a zoo is what they’re in business to do,” Baskin added.

“More recently, ‘Big Cat Rescue’ made headlines after a volunteer got her arm bitten and she was injured. How did it even happen? How’s the woman? And what happens to the cat?” Sheehan asked.

“Nothing will happen to the cat,” Baskin said. “He was doing what tigers do. The thing that upsets me so much about this, in addition to this wonderful volunteer who we love and her fighting right now to save her arm, but what upsets me so much is these people who have been paying to pet cubs are creating that entire industry that causes all of these animals to have to be rescued by legitimate sanctuaries. People are donating their time and resources to clean up the mess that’s left because our government has failed, absolutely failed, to regulate this trade. Even though it passed the House, it’s still stuck in the Senate. All the Senate has to do is get on the phone.” Carole Baskin | Founder & CEO | Big Cat Rescue

Baskin cited Republicans for not supporting this bill at all.

“Of course the Democrats are all ready for this,” Baskin said. “But we haven’t been able to get anyone who is a Republican to say ‘I wanna save tigers in the wild by pushing this through.’ If this horrible accident that happened with our volunteer isn’t something that just underscores why this is so necessary. These people shouldn’t have to be in a situation where they are at risk of losing life or limb because people are able to trade these animals and exploit them the way they can in this country.”

“How is that woman now and what safety changes are you making in the future?” Roberts asked as a follow-up.

“She’s still in the hospital (As of Thursday, 12/17), she’s still undergoing surgeries and they say she’s in good spirits. I can believe that because she’s an amazing person. As far as the way we do things moving forward from the way we were doing them, we went over all our safety protocols again. We had the entire coordinator team meet that evening and went over every scenario to see if there was anything we could’ve done that would’ve prevented this,” Baskin said.

Baskin said she had been at ‘Big Cat Rescue’ for five years. Baskin added you have to be with the sanctuary for three years taking care of little cats before you can handle a big cat.

“She had to go through like 50 classes she had to take and pass,” Baskin said. “Each one of our classes says ‘do not stick any part of your body into the cage.’ So if that’s in our training, what more could we do? What we decided to do was to make that every six months, that safety class, that reiterates all those other safety issues.”

“Netflix’s ‘Tiger King’ was released back in March and it gained a lot of popularity. How has your life changed since then?” Roberts asked.

“It has been different. I think it’s been especially different because of COVID-19 hitting at the same time. We shut our gates to the public tours on March 15 due to COVID and ‘Tiger King’ came out five days later,” Baskin said. “It was a perfect storm that has wreaked havoc on all of us. Everyone has really suffered in 2020. We’re still doing the same things we’ve always done. We’re trying to end the abuse of these big cats, we’re taking care of the cats everyday. Thankfully all our animal care is done by volunteers so there’s been no lack in the amount of care the cats have gotten.”

Baskin said since many people are out of jobs, they have more time to volunteer at the sanctuary and take care of the cats.

“We’ve had to do it with a loss of a third of our income. By not having those guided tours, we lose about $1 million a year. So that’s why I’ve been on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ doing cameos, selling bobbleheads, and anything I can do to raise money to keep the cats fed,” Baskin said.

“Possibly the most jaw-dropping episode in the series was episode 3, ‘The Secret.’ It’s where Joe Exotic helped create the biggest question that came out of this series, which many people are still curious about now. Did you kill your husband Don Lewis? Or were you in any way involved in your husband’s disappearance?” Sheehan asked.

“No, I wasn’t. That’s one of the most egregious things the producers of ‘Tiger King’ did. They called it a documentary when really it was a “mockumentary,” at very best. I gave them everything they needed to go down to the court records here in Hillsborough County and pull the records that happened after the conservatorship. I gave them copies of all the letters I had sent back and forth to the Sheriff’s Office during this time,” Baskin said. “Instead, you’ll see I was tried and convicted by a handful of animal abusers and people trying to take over my business.”

“People who were preying on the fact Don had a lot of trouble mentally and keeping him from getting the medical care he needed by telling him that I was trying to put him away, that I was gonna take all of our money and run with it. They were scaring him to death so that he wouldn’t go to the doctors he needed to see.”

Baskin said she believed Don had Alzheimer’s.

“I went out and bought every book on it and started to try and get him medical help. Part of what they didn’t show you in ‘Tiger King’ is I did take him to a doctor. Anne McQueen (Don’s assistant) insisted that he go to her doctor instead of the Alzheimer’s doctor but we went there first. He was diagnosed as being bipolar. I took him in for an MRI and he disappeared a month later before we had the opportunity to get him to the Alzheimer’s appointment. He already had the appointment scheduled. Yet none of that was shown in ‘Tiger King’ because that didn’t fit the narrative they wanted to portray,” Baskin said.

“Carole, you’re facing litigation from Don’s children right now, what can you tell us about the status of that?” Roberts asked.

“They’ve actually been dropped from that lawsuit,” Baskin said. “They were dropped, all the other defendants were dropped, the only one currently suing me is Anne McQueen for slander and libel. We have filed a motion to dismiss that.”

“After a whirlwind 2020, you can now add dancer to your list of credentials,” Roberts said.

Baskin laughed, saying she wouldn’t add it as a credential at all.

“What was it like to be a part of ABC’S ‘Dancing with the Stars?” Roberts asked.

“It was amazing. I talked to them for a couple of months before going on the show. I had two really big concerns. The first was COVID. Both my husband and daughter are at high-risk of contracting COVID. I wanted to be sure everything was going to be safe, and boy did they make sure that was the case. They did an awesome job with that,” Baskin said. “People at least now know the cub petting industry exists, but there’s so much they could’ve shown as far as the horrible way these animals are treated, how they’re exploited to the public.”

Baskin said she gave the producers all the information, but they didn’t show it.

“So I felt like that was the most important thing I could do was use that infamy from ‘Tiger King’ to have every opportunity I could to talk about why we need to save the tiger in the wild before it’s too late,” Baskin said.

The first part of this interview ran on WMBD This Morning in the 6:00 hour on Tuesday 12/22.

The second part ran in the 7:00 a.m. hour on Good Day Central Illinois on WYZZ.

The third part ran in the 8:00 hour on Good Day Central Illinois on WYZZ.