Caterpillar ends the fourth quarter with a year of decreases

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Caterpillar saw decreases across the board as the fourth-quarter sales wrapped up for 2020.



The company releasing its fourth-quarter and full-year results Friday morning, with sales and revenue for the fourth-quarter of 2020 landing at $11.2 billion. The total is a 15% decrease when compared to $13.1 billion in the fourth-quarter of 2019.



Profit per share was at $1.42, which is a drop in price from last year’s profit per share being at just under $2.00.



With decreases throughout 2020, Caterpillar CEO Jim Umpleby, said he is still proud of the efforts during the pandemic.



“I’m proud of our global team’s continued resilience in safely navigating COVID-19 while continuing to provide the essential products and services the world needs. Our fourth-quarter and full-year results reflect the team’s agility in a challenging environment while executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth. We achieved the adjusted operating profit margin established during our 2019 Investor Day while continuing to invest in products and services. We are well-positioned for the future and will emerge from the pandemic as an even stronger company.” Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby

Full-year sales and revenues in the year of 2020 were down 22% with $41.7 billion, compared to the sales and revenue of $53.8 billion for 2019.



For the full year of 2020, the company’s operating cash flow was $6.3 billion.



Liquidity continues to remain strong with an enterprise cash balance of $9.4 billion ending the year.