Caterpillar sees modest improvement in third-quarter 2020 sales and revenue

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Cateripllar is sharing financial results for the third quarter of 2020.
The third-quarter of 2020 had sales and revenue of $9.9 billion. That’s a 23% decrease compared to the $12.8 billion sales and revenue of the third-quarter in 2019. The decline was primarily due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand for equipment and services.
Profit per share decreased by 54%. The third-quarter 2020 stock share was $1.22, compared to the $2.66 per share in the third-quarter of 2019.
Profit per share in the third-quarter of 2020 included pre-tax measurement losses of $77 million, or 12 cents per share. Shares benefited from lower than expected taxes in the third-quarter.
Operating profit margin was 10% for the third-quarter of 2020. That’s compared to the 15.8% for the third-quarter of 2019.
Caterpillar ended the third quarter with $9.3 billion of enterprise cash and more than $14 billion of available liquidity sources.
I’m proud of our global team’s performance as we continue to safely navigate the pandemic while remaining firmly committed to serving our customers. Our third-quarter results largely aligned with our expectations, and we’re encouraged by positive signs in certain industries and geographies. We’re executing our strategy and are ready to respond quickly to changing market conditions.”Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby
