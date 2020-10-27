Caterpillar sees modest improvement in third-quarter 2020 sales and revenue

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Cateripllar is sharing financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

The third-quarter of 2020 had sales and revenue of $9.9 billion. That’s a 23% decrease compared to the $12.8 billion sales and revenue of the third-quarter in 2019. The decline was primarily due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand for equipment and services.



Profit per share decreased by 54%. The third-quarter 2020 stock share was $1.22, compared to the $2.66 per share in the third-quarter of 2019.



Profit per share in the third-quarter of 2020 included pre-tax measurement losses of $77 million, or 12 cents per share. Shares benefited from lower than expected taxes in the third-quarter.



Operating profit margin was 10% for the third-quarter of 2020. That’s compared to the 15.8% for the third-quarter of 2019.



Caterpillar ended the third quarter with $9.3 billion of enterprise cash and more than $14 billion of available liquidity sources.