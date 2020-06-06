Cause of early morning apartment fire under investigation

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to an early Saturday morning apartment fire that caused an estimated $75,000 in damages.

PFD Battalion Chief Nate Rice said crews were called to the 3000 block of W Sunburst Ln just before 2 a.m. for a reported structure fire. The first arriving crews found a third-floor apartment fully engulfed in flames that extended to the roof of the structure. Rice said crews encountered intense heat and smoke on the third floor and additional companies were called due to the volume of fire and the need to ensure all residents had exited the structure.

One occupant was found on the first floor and rescued. They were transferred to AMT on the scene but did not appear to be in medical need upon transfer of care. Firefighters and paramedics were able to contain the fire to the affected apartment within 15 minutes. After the main fire was knocked down, crews had to remain on scene to continue to search the walls, ceiling, and attic space for any additional hidden fire. Although the affected apartment sustained major damage, Rice said crews saved the fire from extending to additional apartment units and further burning the roof of the structure.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and is in the process of determining a cause.

The American Red Cross was notified to provide housing for displaced occupants and no other injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported.

