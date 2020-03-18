Central Illinois children, families adjust to life at home, yoga program offers free classes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Central Illinois children and families are adjusting to spending the school day at home. To help children and adults learn strategies to manage their emotions, Yoga Learning Adventures will temporarily provide its yoga classes online and for free.

The classes specialize in yoga for kids and professional development for educators.

“We want to continue our mission to empower children with self-regulation skills, which is more important now than ever,” says Angie Swearingian, Yoga Learning Adventures owner. “We want

to support our community and beyond in these uncertain times.”

Classes can be accessed on the Yoga Learning Adventures’ Facebook page or on its YouTube channel.

It’s available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:45 to 4:45 pm.

To further decrease feelings of stress and anxiety, Swearingian also will provide short videos for practicing:

• Guided breathing

• Mindfulness

• Relaxation

“These are simple steps everyone can take to bolster their coping skills and stress management,” says Swearingian. “With these proven methods, you can create your own calm.”

About Yoga Learning Adventures Yoga

Learning Adventures specializes in yoga for kids and professional development for educators. Today, teachers and students face more stress than ever — that’s why Angie Swearingian is on a mission to empower them with the self-regulation skills they need to thrive. After teaching in Peoria Public Schools for 17 years, Angie deeply understands the day-to-day struggles students and teachers confront. As a registered adult and children’s yoga instructor, Angie has taught secular, research-based yoga and mindfulness for seven years. In 2017, she capitalized on her unique insights and became a professional development provider for educators specializing in yoga and mindfulness techniques that help children meet Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) standards. Now, Angie hosts public yoga classes for kids and trains teachers and students at schools across the Peoria area.