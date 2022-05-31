WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The square is where William Holland started the City of Washington in 1825.

For nearly 200 years, many residents have regarded Washington Square as the heart of the city.

“It’s the kind of place where people go. It feels like a little oasis, it feels like a break from your daily life while still connected to so much of what we do every day,” said Melissa Heil, executive director of the Washington Historical Society.

Heil said Washington Square used to have not one, but three bandstands, which are featured on one of two historical art murals on the square. The second mural tells the story of founder William Holland.

“The first bandstand was built in 1885, and it wasn’t big enough, so they built another one in 1900, and it wasn’t big enough, so they built another one in 1926, which was a sturdier bandstand … It was made of brick, made to stand the test of time,” explained Heil.

Heil said the bandstands eventually outgrew the square and moved elsewhere. The third and final bandstand was torn down in 1959.

Today, the square is home to numerous shops and businesses, like Holland’s Caramel Corn, Golden Finch Boutique, and a microbrewery is set to open in 2023.

“I think it’s so exciting for Washington. I know a lot of people are maybe apprehensive about the microbrewery and there are just as many people who are excited about it,” said Heil.

Washington Mayor Gary Manier said many businesses have been around for a long time, but a brewery will be a huge draw to the square.

“Some of our businesses are three, four generations on the square … I think adding something to bring more foot traffic to the downtown would be great.,” he said. “It will be a destination, we’ll see people from Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, Morton, all the surrounding areas will come to visit a brewpub,” he said.

Manier said the city almost lost Washington Square to a state highway back in 1969.

“They wanted to tear the square out, make a straight thoroughfare with a four-way stop. The Garden Club fought it successfully,” he said.

Heil added any changes to building exteriors on Washington Square must be approved by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission.

“I think it’s super important to maintain the historical façade of the square. I think that’s why people come to Washington. Not only do Washington residents love it, but people come to Washington to visit because they like this charm and ambiance of Washington,” she said.

Manier said most residents have fond memories of the square.

“It’s old-school, hometown…It’s part of our history and we need to continue to be proud of it, and we’ll fight for it till all of us die,” he said.

Good Neighbor Days, Washington’s annual summer festival, takes place June 2-6.